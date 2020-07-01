All apartments in Peoria
6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane

6962 West Mariposa Grande · No Longer Available
Location

6962 West Mariposa Grande, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful, furnished casita provides peace and quiet. $1000 per month Jun-Sep, $1100 Oct-Jan and Apr-May, $1200 Feb/Mar. Utilities included. Queen bed in large bedroom with lots of storage. Granite bathroom. Granite kitchen with full-size refrigerator, microwave and disposal. No stove/oven but hot plate and water kettle provided. Off-street parking including RV or boat parking. Agreed communal access to washer and dryer. WiFi is available but not for gaming. 42 inch TV with Fire Stick and digital antenna. Lots of great hiking nearby. You will see quail, coyotes, hawks, and perhaps an owl. The casita comes furnished. Please don't ask me to unfurnish it. No pets. No smoking. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have any available units?
6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have?
Some of 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane offers parking.
Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have a pool?
No, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

