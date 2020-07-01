6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, furnished casita provides peace and quiet. $1000 per month Jun-Sep, $1100 Oct-Jan and Apr-May, $1200 Feb/Mar. Utilities included. Queen bed in large bedroom with lots of storage. Granite bathroom. Granite kitchen with full-size refrigerator, microwave and disposal. No stove/oven but hot plate and water kettle provided. Off-street parking including RV or boat parking. Agreed communal access to washer and dryer. WiFi is available but not for gaming. 42 inch TV with Fire Stick and digital antenna. Lots of great hiking nearby. You will see quail, coyotes, hawks, and perhaps an owl. The casita comes furnished. Please don't ask me to unfurnish it. No pets. No smoking. Thank you!