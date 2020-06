Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Peoria. Open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, island, new appliances, & tile backsplash. Tile flooring throughout home! Both bathrooms updated with new vanities, granite and tile showers. Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet. Private corner lot with block wall, large covered patio and 2 car garage. Convenient Peoria neighborhood close to freeways and shopping. Welcome Home.