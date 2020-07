Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful single level is ready for you. Wonderful open floor plan has large living room with french doors leading to den. Lovely kitchen with island, eating area and all appliances. Nice size BR's with split floor plan. Master suite has dual sinks, separate shower & tub. 2 car garage, low maintenance yard. Located north with great views of the mountains. A must see! Call Tracy Blackmon at Blackhawk Property- Management to arrange for a viewing at -602-814-0677