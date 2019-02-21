6847 W El Cortez Pl

Amenities
BACK ON MARKET~~ Resort Style living in North Peoria! Single level (NO stairs) and flexible 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and spacious rooms make this a perfect fit! Neutral colors and quality window shutters throughout. Built in entertainment center. Master bath features glass block for natural light, double sinks, and separate tub & shower. Home backs to desert wash and has a sparkling pebble-tec pool w/waterfall, misting system, and beehive fireplace. Landscaping includes resort style lighting and speakers! Custom built-in cabinets in 3 Car Garage. *Pool service and Landscaping included*
Near all amenities! Schools, shopping, spring training, freeways, and employment.Available Ready for move in.Rent for $2050.. + tax, + deposit of $2000. No pets, no smoking. Yard and pool care included with rent. One year miniumum lease.