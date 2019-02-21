All apartments in Peoria
6847 W El Cortez Pl
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

6847 W El Cortez Pl

6847 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
Location

6847 West El Cortez Place, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
BACK ON MARKET~~ Resort Style living in North Peoria! Single level (NO stairs) and flexible 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and spacious rooms make this a perfect fit! Neutral colors and quality window shutters throughout. Built in entertainment center. Master bath features glass block for natural light, double sinks, and separate tub & shower. Home backs to desert wash and has a sparkling pebble-tec pool w/waterfall, misting system, and beehive fireplace. Landscaping includes resort style lighting and speakers! Custom built-in cabinets in 3 Car Garage. *Pool service and Landscaping included*
Near all amenities! Schools, shopping, spring training, freeways, and employment.Available Ready for move in.Rent for $2050.. + tax, + deposit of $2000. No pets, no smoking. Yard and pool care included with rent. One year miniumum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have any available units?
6847 W El Cortez Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have?
Some of 6847 W El Cortez Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 W El Cortez Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6847 W El Cortez Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 W El Cortez Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6847 W El Cortez Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6847 W El Cortez Pl offers parking.
Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6847 W El Cortez Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6847 W El Cortez Pl has a pool.
Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have accessible units?
No, 6847 W El Cortez Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 W El Cortez Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6847 W El Cortez Pl has units with dishwashers.

