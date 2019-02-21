6847 W El Cortez Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

BACK ON MARKET~~ Resort Style living in North Peoria! Single level (NO stairs) and flexible 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and spacious rooms make this a perfect fit! Neutral colors and quality window shutters throughout. Built in entertainment center. Master bath features glass block for natural light, double sinks, and separate tub & shower. Home backs to desert wash and has a sparkling pebble-tec pool w/waterfall, misting system, and beehive fireplace. Landscaping includes resort style lighting and speakers! Custom built-in cabinets in 3 Car Garage. *Pool service and Landscaping included*

Near all amenities! Schools, shopping, spring training, freeways, and employment.Available Ready for move in.Rent for $2050.. + tax, + deposit of $2000. No pets, no smoking. Yard and pool care included with rent. One year miniumum lease.