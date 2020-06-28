All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

6824 W Ridgeline Rd

6824 W Ridgeline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6824 W Ridgeline Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8eaac750c5 ---- Gorgeous two story home located in the desirable community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch. Home sits on a large lot with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus loft. Formal living room at entrance with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers maple cabinetry, kitchen island and black appliances. Spacious family room right off kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs along with loft area. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! 2 Car Garage 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Gas Loft/Den Stove Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have any available units?
6824 W Ridgeline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have?
Some of 6824 W Ridgeline Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 W Ridgeline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6824 W Ridgeline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 W Ridgeline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd offers parking.
Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have a pool?
No, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have accessible units?
No, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 W Ridgeline Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 W Ridgeline Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
