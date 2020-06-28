6824 W Ridgeline Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous two story home located in the desirable community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch. Home sits on a large lot with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus loft. Formal living room at entrance with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers maple cabinetry, kitchen island and black appliances. Spacious family room right off kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs along with loft area. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! 2 Car Garage 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Gas Loft/Den Stove Two Story