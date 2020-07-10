All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6815 West Carol Avenue

6815 West Caron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6815 West Caron Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an extremely charming home. This home features a beautiful kitchen, lots of tile, four bedrooms, and a great size den. The backyard has a covered patio that leads out to the amazing pebble-tec diving pool with waterfall. Pool service is included in the lease price! There are two RV gates, a storage shed, and lots of trees and grass. Wow! What a wonderful home. You won't be disappointed!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

