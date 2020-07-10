6815 West Carol Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What an extremely charming home. This home features a beautiful kitchen, lots of tile, four bedrooms, and a great size den. The backyard has a covered patio that leads out to the amazing pebble-tec diving pool with waterfall. Pool service is included in the lease price! There are two RV gates, a storage shed, and lots of trees and grass. Wow! What a wonderful home. You won't be disappointed!



Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.