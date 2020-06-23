All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 6773 W PASO Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
6773 W PASO Trail
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

6773 W PASO Trail

6773 West Paso Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6773 West Paso Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home inside and out. One look and you will call this home. Superb 5 bedroom (or 4 bedrooms plus a huge bonus room) 3 bath home has an open floor plan. One bath and office/bedroom are downstairs. This home features a large eat in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and white cabinets. Dual entry staircase leads to the bedrooms, large game room and loft. Den and formal dining room are downstairs. Inside freshly painted throughout plus the bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded. Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance backyard with a pebble Tec fenced pool and waterfall. An oversize three car garage complete the picture. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with the house, as well as pool and yard service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6773 W PASO Trail have any available units?
6773 W PASO Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6773 W PASO Trail have?
Some of 6773 W PASO Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6773 W PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6773 W PASO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6773 W PASO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6773 W PASO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6773 W PASO Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6773 W PASO Trail offers parking.
Does 6773 W PASO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6773 W PASO Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6773 W PASO Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6773 W PASO Trail has a pool.
Does 6773 W PASO Trail have accessible units?
No, 6773 W PASO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6773 W PASO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6773 W PASO Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College