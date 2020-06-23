6773 W PASO Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home inside and out. One look and you will call this home. Superb 5 bedroom (or 4 bedrooms plus a huge bonus room) 3 bath home has an open floor plan. One bath and office/bedroom are downstairs. This home features a large eat in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and white cabinets. Dual entry staircase leads to the bedrooms, large game room and loft. Den and formal dining room are downstairs. Inside freshly painted throughout plus the bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded. Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance backyard with a pebble Tec fenced pool and waterfall. An oversize three car garage complete the picture. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with the house, as well as pool and yard service.