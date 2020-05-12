6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION***Loads of upgrades in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Nicely landscaped desert front. Backyard with grass yard. You will enjoy the fruit & fig trees. Inviting foyer with Medallion tile entry. Great room floorplan with gas fireplace open to gourmet kitchen awesome for entertaining. Master suite with large bathroom completed with awesome tile and medallion shower, garden tub & dual sinks. Large walk in closet. With a split floorplan you will find 2 nice size bedrooms and bath. Hurry this one will go fast.