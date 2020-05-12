All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY --
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY --

6758 West Avenida Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

6758 West Avenida Del Rey, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION***Loads of upgrades in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Nicely landscaped desert front. Backyard with grass yard. You will enjoy the fruit & fig trees. Inviting foyer with Medallion tile entry. Great room floorplan with gas fireplace open to gourmet kitchen awesome for entertaining. Master suite with large bathroom completed with awesome tile and medallion shower, garden tub & dual sinks. Large walk in closet. With a split floorplan you will find 2 nice size bedrooms and bath. Hurry this one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have any available units?
6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have?
Some of 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- currently offering any rent specials?
6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- pet-friendly?
No, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offer parking?
Yes, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offers parking.
Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have a pool?
No, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not have a pool.
Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have accessible units?
No, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- has units with dishwashers.

