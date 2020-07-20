31104 N 132ND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath PLUS Den & Loft located in desirable Vistancia Subdivision. Newer Carpet and a FRESH coat of exterior paint! Walking distance from Lake Pleasant Elementary School! Downstairs features an open Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops and appliances included! Large Family Room that opens to Kitchen. Den/Office downstairs. Loft upstairs with large Master Bedroom. Master Bath has double sinks and separate shower/tub. Large backyard with extended covered patio is an open canvas for the imagination. Community features walking paths, community pools, playgrounds and Community Center! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable $200.00 Admin Fee due with total move in costs)