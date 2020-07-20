All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

31104 N 132ND Drive

31104 North 132nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31104 North 132nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath PLUS Den & Loft located in desirable Vistancia Subdivision. Newer Carpet and a FRESH coat of exterior paint! Walking distance from Lake Pleasant Elementary School! Downstairs features an open Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops and appliances included! Large Family Room that opens to Kitchen. Den/Office downstairs. Loft upstairs with large Master Bedroom. Master Bath has double sinks and separate shower/tub. Large backyard with extended covered patio is an open canvas for the imagination. Community features walking paths, community pools, playgrounds and Community Center! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable $200.00 Admin Fee due with total move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31104 N 132ND Drive have any available units?
31104 N 132ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 31104 N 132ND Drive have?
Some of 31104 N 132ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31104 N 132ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31104 N 132ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31104 N 132ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31104 N 132ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 31104 N 132ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31104 N 132ND Drive offers parking.
Does 31104 N 132ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31104 N 132ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31104 N 132ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31104 N 132ND Drive has a pool.
Does 31104 N 132ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 31104 N 132ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31104 N 132ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31104 N 132ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
