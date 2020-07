Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out, this house offers two master bedrooms with additional 2 bedrooms, den or office and a Jack and Jill bathroom that is ready for move in. A bright open split floor plan with kitchen island for entertaining. Nice home in cud-de-sac. Easy care landscape in front and back. Beautiful scenic mountain community just minutes from the freeway, shopping, restaurants.