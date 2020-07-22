30147 N 127TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

A cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large, private, oversized lot with no neighbors to one side or behind. Lot sides to large green belt/common area and is steps to Vistancia Elementary. Includes extended 3 car garage, custom window shades, ceiling fans, great room, laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Kitchen with island opens to family room. Spacious master with full bath including dual sinks, separate shower/tub, and walk in closet. Huge private backyard with a covered patio and easy to maintain landscaping with synthetic grass. Close to community pools, indoor basketball court, tennis courts, Discovery Trail and more. Minutes to the Loop 303 freeway, shopping and dining.