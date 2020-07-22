All apartments in Peoria
30147 N 127TH Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

30147 N 127TH Avenue

30147 North 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30147 North 127th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large, private, oversized lot with no neighbors to one side or behind. Lot sides to large green belt/common area and is steps to Vistancia Elementary. Includes extended 3 car garage, custom window shades, ceiling fans, great room, laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Kitchen with island opens to family room. Spacious master with full bath including dual sinks, separate shower/tub, and walk in closet. Huge private backyard with a covered patio and easy to maintain landscaping with synthetic grass. Close to community pools, indoor basketball court, tennis courts, Discovery Trail and more. Minutes to the Loop 303 freeway, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have any available units?
30147 N 127TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have?
Some of 30147 N 127TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30147 N 127TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30147 N 127TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30147 N 127TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30147 N 127TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30147 N 127TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30147 N 127TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 30147 N 127TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30147 N 127TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30147 N 127TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30147 N 127TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
