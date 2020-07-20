All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 29293 N 129TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
29293 N 129TH Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

29293 N 129TH Avenue

29293 North 129th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29293 North 129th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Owners are using, no longer renting. Most-desired newer features(built 2012) plus 2 master suites! Main master suite features TWO baths. 2nd mstr suite/casita has its own sitting rm & exterior door. 20-in tile on diag, wood flr in master BR & den. Elegant gourmet kitchen: slab granite, staggered Kona-stained beech cabs w/rollouts; stainless blt-in Jenn-Air appls w/gas cooktop, 2 ovens, warming drawer & beverage refrige; Blanco sink. Spacious great rm, formal dining, den w/dbl doors, 2.5 baths, Smart Space. Huge ext/d patio w/travertine tile, waterfall & expansive golf course views! SOLAR! Jan-Apr-$3,400/mo*. Nov-Dec $2600* (*incl utils, internet, basic cable w/$250 cap). May-Oct $1900+utils. LEASED THRU 4/30/19. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The new Mita Club with additional community amenities has recently opened. Easy access to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have any available units?
29293 N 129TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have?
Some of 29293 N 129TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29293 N 129TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29293 N 129TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29293 N 129TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29293 N 129TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29293 N 129TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29293 N 129TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 29293 N 129TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29293 N 129TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29293 N 129TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29293 N 129TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College