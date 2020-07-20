29293 N 129TH Avenue

Amenities

Owners are using, no longer renting. Most-desired newer features(built 2012) plus 2 master suites! Main master suite features TWO baths. 2nd mstr suite/casita has its own sitting rm & exterior door. 20-in tile on diag, wood flr in master BR & den. Elegant gourmet kitchen: slab granite, staggered Kona-stained beech cabs w/rollouts; stainless blt-in Jenn-Air appls w/gas cooktop, 2 ovens, warming drawer & beverage refrige; Blanco sink. Spacious great rm, formal dining, den w/dbl doors, 2.5 baths, Smart Space. Huge ext/d patio w/travertine tile, waterfall & expansive golf course views! SOLAR! Jan-Apr-$3,400/mo*. Nov-Dec $2600* (*incl utils, internet, basic cable w/$250 cap). May-Oct $1900+utils. LEASED THRU 4/30/19. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The new Mita Club with additional community amenities has recently opened. Easy access to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.