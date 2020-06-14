28207 N 123RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

This fully furnished home rents for $1550 May thru October and tenant pays all utilities. It rents for $2500 Nov thru Dec, and for $2800/month Jan-April and landlord pays all utilities w/ a $160 cap on the combined gas & elec per month. Home is currently rented 5/15/20 thru August 31/20. NO smoking & NO pets allowed. An inviting gated front courtyard welcomes you to the entry where you will be amazed at all the light, the spacious kitchen w/ granite counters, maple cabinets, gas cooking, an island for prep & room at the extended island for 4 chairs. The adjacent Great room is a wonderful gathering place for watching TV or visiting. This home sparkles w/ light from the wall of windows overseeing the SE facing backyard. The Plantation Shutters along w/ crown molding & updated baseboards add charm to this fabulous home. In addition to the generous Master Suite w/ windows overlooking the SE facing backyard the master bath features Double sinks and the guest bedroom offers a private space for visitors. There is also a Den that could also be used as a 3rd BRm, all painted in custom colors. Add the convenience of Central Vac, Reverse Osmosis drinking water & soft water systems, and an extended garage w/ cabinets...this home truly has it all. The backyard has an extended patio with table accented by artificial grass surround. Come enjoy this beautiful home and the amazing 55+Trilogy at Vistancia development and its five star resort feel and amenities.