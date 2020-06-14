All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:49 AM

28207 N 123RD Lane

28207 North 123rd Lane · (623) 521-4491
Location

28207 North 123rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This fully furnished home rents for $1550 May thru October and tenant pays all utilities. It rents for $2500 Nov thru Dec, and for $2800/month Jan-April and landlord pays all utilities w/ a $160 cap on the combined gas & elec per month. Home is currently rented 5/15/20 thru August 31/20. NO smoking & NO pets allowed. An inviting gated front courtyard welcomes you to the entry where you will be amazed at all the light, the spacious kitchen w/ granite counters, maple cabinets, gas cooking, an island for prep & room at the extended island for 4 chairs. The adjacent Great room is a wonderful gathering place for watching TV or visiting. This home sparkles w/ light from the wall of windows overseeing the SE facing backyard. The Plantation Shutters along w/ crown molding & updated baseboards add charm to this fabulous home. In addition to the generous Master Suite w/ windows overlooking the SE facing backyard the master bath features Double sinks and the guest bedroom offers a private space for visitors. There is also a Den that could also be used as a 3rd BRm, all painted in custom colors. Add the convenience of Central Vac, Reverse Osmosis drinking water & soft water systems, and an extended garage w/ cabinets...this home truly has it all. The backyard has an extended patio with table accented by artificial grass surround. Come enjoy this beautiful home and the amazing 55+Trilogy at Vistancia development and its five star resort feel and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28207 N 123RD Lane have any available units?
28207 N 123RD Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28207 N 123RD Lane have?
Some of 28207 N 123RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28207 N 123RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28207 N 123RD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28207 N 123RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28207 N 123RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28207 N 123RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28207 N 123RD Lane does offer parking.
Does 28207 N 123RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28207 N 123RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28207 N 123RD Lane have a pool?
No, 28207 N 123RD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28207 N 123RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 28207 N 123RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28207 N 123RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28207 N 123RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
