Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

27155 N 128TH Drive

27155 North 128th Drive · (623) 512-2944
Location

27155 North 128th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2109 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Check out this beautiful Tuscan style vacation home in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Come stay three months or more. Libertas model with a casita sitting next to the water with incredible vista views down the 14th and 15th fairways. Property is loaded with upgrades: Granite slab countertops, raised panel staggered cherry cabinets, SS appliances, built-in oven, gas stove top and much more. Start your morning off with a cup of coffee in the pavered courtyard with the soft sound of water from the water feature. Furniture is very upgraded and not what you often see in rentals. Backyard is a paradise with an extended flagstone patio and lush landscape. Golfers are across a small lake so won't disturb your tranquility. Rented 1/1/2019 - 3/31/2019. Call for summer and fall rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27155 N 128TH Drive have any available units?
27155 N 128TH Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27155 N 128TH Drive have?
Some of 27155 N 128TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27155 N 128TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27155 N 128TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27155 N 128TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27155 N 128TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27155 N 128TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27155 N 128TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 27155 N 128TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27155 N 128TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27155 N 128TH Drive have a pool?
No, 27155 N 128TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27155 N 128TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27155 N 128TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27155 N 128TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27155 N 128TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
