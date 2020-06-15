27155 N 128TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Check out this beautiful Tuscan style vacation home in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Come stay three months or more. Libertas model with a casita sitting next to the water with incredible vista views down the 14th and 15th fairways. Property is loaded with upgrades: Granite slab countertops, raised panel staggered cherry cabinets, SS appliances, built-in oven, gas stove top and much more. Start your morning off with a cup of coffee in the pavered courtyard with the soft sound of water from the water feature. Furniture is very upgraded and not what you often see in rentals. Backyard is a paradise with an extended flagstone patio and lush landscape. Golfers are across a small lake so won't disturb your tranquility. Rented 1/1/2019 - 3/31/2019. Call for summer and fall rates.