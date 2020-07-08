All apartments in Peoria
27134 N 85TH Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

27134 N 85TH Drive

27134 North 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27134 North 85th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
tennis court
Exquisite WestWing Home!!! Gorgeous mountain views. Fantastic floor plan features formal living and dining room, spacious family room, downstairs master bedroom and 2 additional upstairs bedrooms that share a jack-'n-jill bathroom. Downstairs Den could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Private backyard with view fence. Easy maintenance landscaping. Master Suite is a large room and features a bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and garden tub, and large walk-in closet. Walk to West Wing Elementary School, Hiking Trails, Community Center and Park with Tennis Courts. Close to Acclaimed Basis Charter School. Near Loop 303, Loop 101, minutes to I-17. Close to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lake Pleasant is a short drive from the home. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27134 N 85TH Drive have any available units?
27134 N 85TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27134 N 85TH Drive have?
Some of 27134 N 85TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27134 N 85TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27134 N 85TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27134 N 85TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27134 N 85TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27134 N 85TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27134 N 85TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27134 N 85TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27134 N 85TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27134 N 85TH Drive have a pool?
No, 27134 N 85TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27134 N 85TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27134 N 85TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27134 N 85TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27134 N 85TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

