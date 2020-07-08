27134 N 85TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking tennis court

Exquisite WestWing Home!!! Gorgeous mountain views. Fantastic floor plan features formal living and dining room, spacious family room, downstairs master bedroom and 2 additional upstairs bedrooms that share a jack-'n-jill bathroom. Downstairs Den could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Private backyard with view fence. Easy maintenance landscaping. Master Suite is a large room and features a bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and garden tub, and large walk-in closet. Walk to West Wing Elementary School, Hiking Trails, Community Center and Park with Tennis Courts. Close to Acclaimed Basis Charter School. Near Loop 303, Loop 101, minutes to I-17. Close to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lake Pleasant is a short drive from the home. A MUST SEE!!!