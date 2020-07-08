27134 N 85TH Drive

Amenities
Exquisite WestWing Home!!! Gorgeous mountain views. Fantastic floor plan features formal living and dining room, spacious family room, downstairs master bedroom and 2 additional upstairs bedrooms that share a jack-'n-jill bathroom. Downstairs Den could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Private backyard with view fence. Easy maintenance landscaping. Master Suite is a large room and features a bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and garden tub, and large walk-in closet. Walk to West Wing Elementary School, Hiking Trails, Community Center and Park with Tennis Courts. Close to Acclaimed Basis Charter School. Near Loop 303, Loop 101, minutes to I-17. Close to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lake Pleasant is a short drive from the home. A MUST SEE!!!