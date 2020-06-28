26829 N 85th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Westwing Mountain is available for rent! Located within walking distance of the community's rec center, park & elementary school, and only minutes to the Sunrise Mountain Trailhead to enjoy the natural beauty of Arizona! Be welcomed into the formal living & dining room with cathedral ceilings and double height windows for lots of natural light. Upgraded kitchen features cinnamon maple cabinets & island for plenty of counterspace. Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining friends & family, and enjoy movie nights with built-in speakers & surround sound in the family room! Relax at the end of the day in your master retreat with separate shower & tub overlooking amazing mountain views. Fabulous resort yard features built-in BBQ with outdoor fridge & sink, pool with raised deck & waterfall, large grassy area perfect for play and more! Exterior repainted in 2018, other updates include epoxy garage flooring, garage shelving & workbench. New carpet just installed! One dog under 80 lbs allowed.