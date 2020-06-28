All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

26829 N 85th Dr

26829 North 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26829 North 85th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Westwing Mountain is available for rent! Located within walking distance of the community's rec center, park & elementary school, and only minutes to the Sunrise Mountain Trailhead to enjoy the natural beauty of Arizona! Be welcomed into the formal living & dining room with cathedral ceilings and double height windows for lots of natural light. Upgraded kitchen features cinnamon maple cabinets & island for plenty of counterspace. Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining friends & family, and enjoy movie nights with built-in speakers & surround sound in the family room! Relax at the end of the day in your master retreat with separate shower & tub overlooking amazing mountain views. Fabulous resort yard features built-in BBQ with outdoor fridge & sink, pool with raised deck & waterfall, large grassy area perfect for play and more! Exterior repainted in 2018, other updates include epoxy garage flooring, garage shelving & workbench. New carpet just installed! One dog under 80 lbs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26829 N 85th Dr have any available units?
26829 N 85th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26829 N 85th Dr have?
Some of 26829 N 85th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26829 N 85th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26829 N 85th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26829 N 85th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26829 N 85th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26829 N 85th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26829 N 85th Dr offers parking.
Does 26829 N 85th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26829 N 85th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26829 N 85th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26829 N 85th Dr has a pool.
Does 26829 N 85th Dr have accessible units?
No, 26829 N 85th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26829 N 85th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26829 N 85th Dr has units with dishwashers.
