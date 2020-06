Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME OFFERS A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND HIGH CEILINGS IN THE LIVING AREA. EAT IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE ISLAND AND DINING AREA. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL SINKS. GENEROUS OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE AND A THREE CAR GARAGE. GREAT SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND PALO VERDE PARK FOR RECREATION NEARBY. OWNER/AGENT.