Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom home with Den & fenced private sparkling pool!! Great room floor plan with plenty of space for dining. Very clean and shows very well. Grassy backyard area. No HOA. 2 car garage,and RV gate with RV parking! Corner Lot! Pool Service Included! What are you waiting for won't last long at this price!