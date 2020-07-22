22185 North 101st Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Immaculately kept cul-de-sac home in The Meadows! Located Near Deer Valley Rd and Lake Pleasant Pkwy! This single level has been gently lived in. Oversized tile and like-new carpet throughout. Neutral tones allow you to set your own design. In the great room that is perfect for entertaining, you will find granite countertops and an oversized island. The master bedroom had the extension added on during the build -- it is larger than the standard floor-plan perfect for a desk area or seating area. The backyard has low maintenance in mind with artificial turf, pavers set for outdoor dining and citrus trees for your drinks, washer and dryer included.



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.