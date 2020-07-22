All apartments in Peoria
22185 North 101st Drive

Location

22185 101st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately kept cul-de-sac home in The Meadows! Located Near Deer Valley Rd and Lake Pleasant Pkwy! This single level has been gently lived in. Oversized tile and like-new carpet throughout. Neutral tones allow you to set your own design. In the great room that is perfect for entertaining, you will find granite countertops and an oversized island. The master bedroom had the extension added on during the build -- it is larger than the standard floor-plan perfect for a desk area or seating area. The backyard has low maintenance in mind with artificial turf, pavers set for outdoor dining and citrus trees for your drinks, washer and dryer included.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22185 North 101st Drive have any available units?
22185 North 101st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 22185 North 101st Drive have?
Some of 22185 North 101st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22185 North 101st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22185 North 101st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22185 North 101st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22185 North 101st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22185 North 101st Drive offer parking?
No, 22185 North 101st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22185 North 101st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22185 North 101st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22185 North 101st Drive have a pool?
No, 22185 North 101st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22185 North 101st Drive have accessible units?
No, 22185 North 101st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22185 North 101st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22185 North 101st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
