20958 N 99TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

: Immaculate 3 bed/2 bath Remodeled Home with Sparkling Pool with Pool Safety Barrier Fence is located on cul-de-sac lot. Weekly Pool Service paid by Landlord! NO CARPETING. Ceramic Tile throughout. Kitchen features Granite countertops+New Appliances+Cozy Breakfast Room overlooking Pool. Ceiling Fans in ALL rooms+includes NEW Washer+Dryer+Refrigerator. Vaulted Ceilings+Light, Other pluses: Bright Open Floor Plan+Lots of Plant Shelves+Extended Covered Patio+Built-Ins at Garage+++ Conveniently Located to Arrowhead Mall, Restaurants, Spring Training Venues w/easy access to Loop 101. Pets only on prior approval by Landlord. No RV parking allowed by HOA.