All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20958 N 81ST Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20958 N 81ST Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

20958 N 81ST Lane

20958 North 81st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20958 North 81st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to go - Fletcher Heights home with neutral colors throughout, with carpet and tile in all the right places. Split bedrooms, a home office/den. Private backyard with large patio, backs up to greenbelt. Landscaping is included! All appliances are included: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Just minutes away form Frontier Elementary and Sunrise High School. Close to the 101, Arrowhead Mall, shopping and dinning. Home has been professionally cleaned including carpets - ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20958 N 81ST Lane have any available units?
20958 N 81ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20958 N 81ST Lane have?
Some of 20958 N 81ST Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20958 N 81ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20958 N 81ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20958 N 81ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20958 N 81ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20958 N 81ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20958 N 81ST Lane offers parking.
Does 20958 N 81ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20958 N 81ST Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20958 N 81ST Lane have a pool?
No, 20958 N 81ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20958 N 81ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 20958 N 81ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20958 N 81ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20958 N 81ST Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College