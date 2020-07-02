20958 N 81ST Lane

Amenities

Ready to go - Fletcher Heights home with neutral colors throughout, with carpet and tile in all the right places. Split bedrooms, a home office/den. Private backyard with large patio, backs up to greenbelt. Landscaping is included! All appliances are included: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Just minutes away form Frontier Elementary and Sunrise High School. Close to the 101, Arrowhead Mall, shopping and dinning. Home has been professionally cleaned including carpets - ready for you to move in!