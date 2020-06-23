All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:48 AM

20615 N VENTANA Drive W

20615 W Ventana Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

20615 W Ventana Dr W, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
*AVAILABLE 4/1/2020 through 12/15/2020 only* ABSOLUTELY STUNNING REMODEL! Not your typical rental. 2 BR + Den/2 BA furn. single-family home. Gorgeous designer paint throughout, new cabinets, granite counters in Kitchen, Bathrooms. New s/s appliances! New ceiling fans & light fixtures. Great Room floor plan. VERY open & light. Master Suite split from Guest BR & Den. Beautiful park-like back yard with huge covered patio. VENTANA LAKES is a 55+ active-adult community which offers many activities, beautiful walking paths, comm. pools, spas, etc. *Note: one resident must be 55+; no permanent residents allowed under 18. *SEASONAL RATE $2,800/mo. applies Dec. - April includes utilities with $150/mo. electric cap. Off-Season rate $1,700/mo. does NOT include utilities or cable tv/internet svcs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have any available units?
20615 N VENTANA Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have?
Some of 20615 N VENTANA Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20615 N VENTANA Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
20615 N VENTANA Drive W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20615 N VENTANA Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W does offer parking.
Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W has a pool.
Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have accessible units?
No, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 20615 N VENTANA Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20615 N VENTANA Drive W has units with dishwashers.
