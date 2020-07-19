All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20443 N 97th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20443 N 97th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20443 N 97th Ave

20443 North 97th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20443 North 97th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Peoria School District located in sought after Parkridge Subdivision. Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom plus den and 2 bath home. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oven is a double oven stove. Bathrooms have been updated with tile showers and granite countertops. Master bathroom has walk in shower with a separate bathtub. Access to the back yard from the master bathroom as well. Diagonally laid tile throughout home and newer carpet in bedrooms and den. Desert landscaping front and back with a multi-level concrete patios in back. Backyard also offers built in BBQ and area for fire pit. Tons of storage cabinets in garage. Close to shopping, dinning and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20443 N 97th Ave have any available units?
20443 N 97th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20443 N 97th Ave have?
Some of 20443 N 97th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20443 N 97th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20443 N 97th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20443 N 97th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20443 N 97th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20443 N 97th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20443 N 97th Ave offers parking.
Does 20443 N 97th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20443 N 97th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20443 N 97th Ave have a pool?
No, 20443 N 97th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20443 N 97th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20443 N 97th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20443 N 97th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20443 N 97th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College