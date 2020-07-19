20443 N 97th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Peoria School District located in sought after Parkridge Subdivision. Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom plus den and 2 bath home. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oven is a double oven stove. Bathrooms have been updated with tile showers and granite countertops. Master bathroom has walk in shower with a separate bathtub. Access to the back yard from the master bathroom as well. Diagonally laid tile throughout home and newer carpet in bedrooms and den. Desert landscaping front and back with a multi-level concrete patios in back. Backyard also offers built in BBQ and area for fire pit. Tons of storage cabinets in garage. Close to shopping, dinning and freeways.