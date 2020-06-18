All apartments in Peoria
20361 North 89th Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

20361 North 89th Drive

20361 North 89th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20361 North 89th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20361 North 89th Drive have any available units?
20361 North 89th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 20361 North 89th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20361 North 89th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20361 North 89th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20361 North 89th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive offer parking?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive have a pool?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive have accessible units?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20361 North 89th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20361 North 89th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
