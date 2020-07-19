All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

19056 N 83rd Lane

19056 North 83rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19056 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
A little piece of Arizona paradise awaits you in this amazing property overlooking the golf course. Wood look tile installed 11/2019. Large master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, and private toilet. Eat-in kitchen is nicely appointed with newer stove and walks out to the large patio. Formal Dining room. The great room features soaring ceilings and looks out to the patio and west to amazing sunsets. There is an informal office area. A second bedroom is separate and has a full bath across the hall. The rear patio area is wonderful for entertaining with a covered area for leisurely watching the sunset and an open area for our cooler days. Newer washer & dryer are provided. You will enjoy the close amenities to the clubhouse. 55 community. 12 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19056 N 83rd Lane have any available units?
19056 N 83rd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19056 N 83rd Lane have?
Some of 19056 N 83rd Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19056 N 83rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19056 N 83rd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19056 N 83rd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19056 N 83rd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19056 N 83rd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19056 N 83rd Lane offers parking.
Does 19056 N 83rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19056 N 83rd Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19056 N 83rd Lane have a pool?
No, 19056 N 83rd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19056 N 83rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 19056 N 83rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19056 N 83rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19056 N 83rd Lane has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

