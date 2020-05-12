All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
19053 N MARK Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19053 N MARK Lane

19053 North Mark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19053 North Mark Lane, Peoria, AZ 85373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Very nice, remodeled home, in am established MH community with separate lots! 2 split bedrooms and two baths. Granite countertops - dual pane windows! Drywalled and NO tacky paneling! Very functional floor plan with NO narrow hallways and very open flowing layout. All appliances and internet/security sys included with furnished option. Spacious fenced lot. Very long carport enough room for 4 cars. Large yard. Concrete slab on other side, awning/patio may be added later. Centrally located in Sun City, NOT age-restricted. Near shopping, medical facilities, malls and sports complexes! Come take a look at this before it is gone, affordable living located in a low-key neighborhood. The HOA paid by owner covers community park, playground, library & pool. Stay cool - swim here in the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19053 N MARK Lane have any available units?
19053 N MARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19053 N MARK Lane have?
Some of 19053 N MARK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19053 N MARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19053 N MARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19053 N MARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19053 N MARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19053 N MARK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19053 N MARK Lane offers parking.
Does 19053 N MARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19053 N MARK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19053 N MARK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19053 N MARK Lane has a pool.
Does 19053 N MARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 19053 N MARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19053 N MARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19053 N MARK Lane has units with dishwashers.
