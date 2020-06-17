All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

18729 N 84th Dr

18729 North 84th Drive · (623) 889-7727
Location

18729 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18729 N 84th Dr · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*** GREAT 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY *** - **55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY - NO OCCUPANTS UNDER THE AGE OF 19 YEARS PERMITTED PER HOA**

This is a single story home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1596 square feet and is located in Westbrook Village Community in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan, great room with a gas fireplace, kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with his & her closets, double sinks and a separate bathtub and shower in the master bathroom. The 2nd bedroom has his and her closets and 1 of the closets is a walk-in. Other features of this beautiful home include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout, and full size washer/dryer hookups in the interior laundry room. The exterior of the home features a 2 car garage with electronic opener and a wash sink, a covered patio, a large back yard, and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. The community features are endless and include a golf course, heated pools and spas, ballrooms, multiple types of craft rooms, separate RV parking, and so much more. **TENANT'S MUST PAY A $20 MEMBERSHIP FEE TO THE HOA AND PRESENT A COPY OF THE LEASE AND PHOTO ID IN ORDER TO BECOME A MEMBER AND USE ALL FACILITIES**

Section 8 not accepted.

Westbrook Village HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria
Gas - Southwest Gas

Cross Streets: Union Hills & 83rd Ave Directions: West on Union Hills, North on Country Club, East on Rockwood, North on 84th Drive to home on the Right

(RLNE5730022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18729 N 84th Dr have any available units?
18729 N 84th Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18729 N 84th Dr have?
Some of 18729 N 84th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18729 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18729 N 84th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18729 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18729 N 84th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 18729 N 84th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18729 N 84th Dr does offer parking.
Does 18729 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18729 N 84th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18729 N 84th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18729 N 84th Dr has a pool.
Does 18729 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 18729 N 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18729 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18729 N 84th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
