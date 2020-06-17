18729 N 84th Dr

Amenities

*** GREAT 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY *** - **55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY - NO OCCUPANTS UNDER THE AGE OF 19 YEARS PERMITTED PER HOA**



This is a single story home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1596 square feet and is located in Westbrook Village Community in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan, great room with a gas fireplace, kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with his & her closets, double sinks and a separate bathtub and shower in the master bathroom. The 2nd bedroom has his and her closets and 1 of the closets is a walk-in. Other features of this beautiful home include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout, and full size washer/dryer hookups in the interior laundry room. The exterior of the home features a 2 car garage with electronic opener and a wash sink, a covered patio, a large back yard, and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. The community features are endless and include a golf course, heated pools and spas, ballrooms, multiple types of craft rooms, separate RV parking, and so much more. **TENANT'S MUST PAY A $20 MEMBERSHIP FEE TO THE HOA AND PRESENT A COPY OF THE LEASE AND PHOTO ID IN ORDER TO BECOME A MEMBER AND USE ALL FACILITIES**



Section 8 not accepted.



Westbrook Village HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

Gas - Southwest Gas



Cross Streets: Union Hills & 83rd Ave Directions: West on Union Hills, North on Country Club, East on Rockwood, North on 84th Drive to home on the Right



