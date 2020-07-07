All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

18314 N 90th Ln

18314 90th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18314 90th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
I have a room in a nice house with a nice back patio area available January 1st. Rent is $800 including all utilities, cable and wifi. Must pay 1st and last months rent upon move in. Minimum lease 6 months. House is a 4 bedroom 1800 sq foot home. Room can be furnished if need be. If you are a student GCC and ASU West are about 20 minutes away. Arrowhead mall is also only about 5 minutes away from my home. The neighborhood is nice and quiet and located directly across from Westbrook Village at 91st Ave and Union Hills. Must have a full time job, be enrolled in school full time with a GPA of 3.0 or higher or be retired and have your own transportation. This rental is for full time professionals, full time students or part time retirees. No couples or children allowed at the moment. No drug use allowed or tolerated whatsoever. NOT 420 friendly! Will run background check before move in. Only applicants with a clean background check will be contacted. Must be clean, honest, neat, and responsible! Carpets in the common areas are steam cleaned once a month. Every roomate gets their own private fridge in the kitchen. Gas stove for those of you who like to cook. Call, text or email me if interested. Thanks, Nate

P.S. if this ad is still up, I still have a room
for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

