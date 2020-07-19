18212 N 88TH Avenue

Well maintained home 2 bed/2 bath with pool. Garage has been converted to a 3rd bedroom. Tile floors throughout. Espresso cabinets with Granite counters. Play pool comes with monthly care. This rental is priced below the normal rental rate as the owner is looking for a long time renter that will care for the home like their own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
