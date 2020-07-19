All apartments in Peoria
18212 N 88TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18212 N 88TH Avenue

18212 North 88th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18212 North 88th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained home 2 bed/2 bath with pool. Garage has been converted to a 3rd bedroom. Tile floors throughout. Espresso cabinets with Granite counters. Play pool comes with monthly care. This rental is priced below the normal rental rate as the owner is looking for a long time renter that will care for the home like their own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

