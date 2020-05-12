All apartments in Peoria
16106 N 90TH Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

16106 N 90TH Avenue

16106 North 90th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16106 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Arrowhead Shores

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Arrowhead Shores community is just minutes from the 101, Arrowhead Towne Center, Movies, & Peoria Sports Complex. This is a great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring FENCED POOL for your year round pleasure. You'll love the separate formal living and dining room as you enter the home. Followed by a great room with remodeled open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with breakfast room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Retreat to the master bedroom with sitting area and enormous walk in closet. Great neighborhood! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have any available units?
16106 N 90TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have?
Some of 16106 N 90TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16106 N 90TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16106 N 90TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16106 N 90TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16106 N 90TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16106 N 90TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16106 N 90TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16106 N 90TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16106 N 90TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16106 N 90TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16106 N 90TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
