16106 N 90TH Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Arrowhead Shores community is just minutes from the 101, Arrowhead Towne Center, Movies, & Peoria Sports Complex. This is a great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring FENCED POOL for your year round pleasure. You'll love the separate formal living and dining room as you enter the home. Followed by a great room with remodeled open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with breakfast room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Retreat to the master bedroom with sitting area and enormous walk in closet. Great neighborhood! Welcome home!