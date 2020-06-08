15975 N 87TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath + bonus room, single-level 2074 sq ft house. Bonus room off Master Bedroom perfect for home office, workout room or additional closet space. Open floor plan with 2-way fireplace. Recently remodeled with 24'' tile throughout the main body of the house and wood-plank tile in all bedrooms. Range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in every room! Very clean. Lots of storage space. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Laundry room with hook-ups for gas or electric (washer/dryer not included). Large yard with bb court. Walking distance to A-rated Desert Harbor Elementary. Quiet neighborhood, but only 1 mile from Loop 101 freeway, Peoria Sports Complex, Arrowhead Mall. Non-smoking home & tenant must have renter's insurance. Rental tax 1.8%