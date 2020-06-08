All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 15975 N 87TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
15975 N 87TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15975 N 87TH Drive

15975 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15975 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Arrowhead Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath + bonus room, single-level 2074 sq ft house. Bonus room off Master Bedroom perfect for home office, workout room or additional closet space. Open floor plan with 2-way fireplace. Recently remodeled with 24'' tile throughout the main body of the house and wood-plank tile in all bedrooms. Range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in every room! Very clean. Lots of storage space. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Laundry room with hook-ups for gas or electric (washer/dryer not included). Large yard with bb court. Walking distance to A-rated Desert Harbor Elementary. Quiet neighborhood, but only 1 mile from Loop 101 freeway, Peoria Sports Complex, Arrowhead Mall. Non-smoking home & tenant must have renter's insurance. Rental tax 1.8%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15975 N 87TH Drive have any available units?
15975 N 87TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15975 N 87TH Drive have?
Some of 15975 N 87TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15975 N 87TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15975 N 87TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15975 N 87TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15975 N 87TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15975 N 87TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15975 N 87TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 15975 N 87TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15975 N 87TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15975 N 87TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15975 N 87TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15975 N 87TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15975 N 87TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15975 N 87TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15975 N 87TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College