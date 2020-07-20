15895 N 74TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location!! Spectacular Arrowhead location, reputable school district, conveniently located near P83 with shops restaurants, sports and the Arrowhead mall This awesome two story home is tucked away in the private gated community of Running Horse at Arrowhead which has a community pool, security cameras at the gate and a play park. This is a move-in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the dining area and family room, cozy front formal area and all of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet with natural lighting, bathroom with separate shower and bath.There is $30.00 Tax and $70.00 Admin Fee to be added to the rent there is no other fees