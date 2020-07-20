All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

15895 N 74TH Drive

15895 North 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15895 North 74th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Location, Location!! Spectacular Arrowhead location, reputable school district, conveniently located near P83 with shops restaurants, sports and the Arrowhead mall This awesome two story home is tucked away in the private gated community of Running Horse at Arrowhead which has a community pool, security cameras at the gate and a play park. This is a move-in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the dining area and family room, cozy front formal area and all of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet with natural lighting, bathroom with separate shower and bath.There is $30.00 Tax and $70.00 Admin Fee to be added to the rent there is no other fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15895 N 74TH Drive have any available units?
15895 N 74TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15895 N 74TH Drive have?
Some of 15895 N 74TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15895 N 74TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15895 N 74TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15895 N 74TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15895 N 74TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15895 N 74TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15895 N 74TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15895 N 74TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15895 N 74TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15895 N 74TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15895 N 74TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15895 N 74TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15895 N 74TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15895 N 74TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15895 N 74TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
