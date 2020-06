Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning Executive home in Desert Harbor with sparkling pebble tec pool. 2-Tone interior paint, separate family room with fireplace and entertainment niche. Mostly all tile and wood floors throughout. Carpet in front 2 bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and also includes the refrigerator and washer dryer. Huge grass back yard with covered patio, storage shed and RV gate. Pool service is additional $90/month