14565 N 90TH Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AMAZING FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE ON THE LAKE IN THE GATED, HARBOR SHORES COMMUNITY! BRIGHT, OPEN KITCHEN BOASTS AMPLE STORAGE IN WHITE-WASHED CABINETS & A BREAKFAST BAR. ENJOY THE COZY FIREPLACE IN THE GREAT ROOM & A SEPARATE LIVING ROOM.ONE OF THE BEDROOMS & A FULL BATHROOM ARE ON THE FIRST LEVEL TO ACCOMODATE GUESTS. MASTER SUITE FEATURES LAKE VIEWS, DOUBLE SINKS & SEPARATE SHOWER/GARDEN TUB. BACKYARD IS FENCED. THE GARAGE HAS A WORKBENCH & STURDY WOOD SHELVING. REFERIGERATOR IS INCLUDED.THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN. FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR OCCUPANTS THAT ARE OVER 18 YRS OLD & NOT ONE OF THE PRIMARY APPLICANTS