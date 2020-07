Amenities

Beautiful home located in Diamond Cove at Desert Harbor! Freshly painted inside and out with soaring ceilings and natural light! Kitchen is equipped with new SS refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Enjoy meals at the breakfast bar or the spacious informal dining area! Upstairs you will find a gigantic master suite with 2 closets and spa like bath! Secondary bedrooms are large and inviting! Large backyard with covered patio! New carpet will put this at the top of your list!