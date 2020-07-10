13620 N 82ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful two story home. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large open formal living room at entrance with soaring vaulted ceilings and tile flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room right off kitchen. Great master suite upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a fun and relaxing backyard with covered patio and pool! *****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS