Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
13620 N 82ND Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

13620 N 82ND Lane

13620 North 82nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13620 North 82nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful two story home. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large open formal living room at entrance with soaring vaulted ceilings and tile flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room right off kitchen. Great master suite upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a fun and relaxing backyard with covered patio and pool! *****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 N 82ND Lane have any available units?
13620 N 82ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13620 N 82ND Lane have?
Some of 13620 N 82ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13620 N 82ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13620 N 82ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 N 82ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13620 N 82ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13620 N 82ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13620 N 82ND Lane offers parking.
Does 13620 N 82ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13620 N 82ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 N 82ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13620 N 82ND Lane has a pool.
Does 13620 N 82ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 13620 N 82ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 N 82ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13620 N 82ND Lane has units with dishwashers.

