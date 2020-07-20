13033 W MINE Trail

Amenities
2019 lease only. Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated adult community of Trilogy at Vistancia. A beautiful paved driveway leads to the lovely trellised courtyard with stone accents & lush landscaping. Open bright floor plan has a formal dining room & living room/family room with a cozy shared stone fireplace. Neutral tile with plantation shutters. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, kitchen island, stainless appliances and a cozy breakfast nook looking out into the courtyard. Stunning master retreat with the same attention to detail you will find through out the home. Heated pool and spa in the back yard.