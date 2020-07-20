All apartments in Peoria
13033 W MINE Trail
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

13033 W MINE Trail

13033 West Mine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13033 West Mine Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2019 lease only. Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated adult community of Trilogy at Vistancia. A beautiful paved driveway leads to the lovely trellised courtyard with stone accents & lush landscaping. Open bright floor plan has a formal dining room & living room/family room with a cozy shared stone fireplace. Neutral tile with plantation shutters. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, kitchen island, stainless appliances and a cozy breakfast nook looking out into the courtyard. Stunning master retreat with the same attention to detail you will find through out the home. Heated pool and spa in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 W MINE Trail have any available units?
13033 W MINE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13033 W MINE Trail have?
Some of 13033 W MINE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 W MINE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13033 W MINE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 W MINE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13033 W MINE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13033 W MINE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13033 W MINE Trail offers parking.
Does 13033 W MINE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 W MINE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 W MINE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13033 W MINE Trail has a pool.
Does 13033 W MINE Trail have accessible units?
No, 13033 W MINE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 W MINE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13033 W MINE Trail has units with dishwashers.
