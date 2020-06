Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is the perfect house, setting and location at Trilogy at Vistancia, a premier ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. This St Tropez was the Shea Homes model home so it has all the upgrades offered and has the perfect large backyard with a water feature and large extended patio. Very close to the Kiva Club....just a block away. This is a rental that you will never want to leave. For those renting during the summer months, this property has SOLAR PANELS so you can have a cool summer. Length of stay and time of year may change the rates and fees.