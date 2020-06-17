12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

PICTURES COMING SOON. This is a GEM in the rental market. Just purchased by the landlord so everything is NEW! Private lot. Close to the Kiva Club. The property is highly upgraded both inside and out. You have a courtyard for your morning coffee and a beautiful upgraded private backyard w/extend patio, pavers and waterfall for your evening wine. Inside you will find: upgraded kitchen w/staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash and pendant lighting. Baths are upgrades with the master bath with a tiled walk-in shower and a vanity w/dual sinks. Den can be used for 3rd bedroom. Rental rates/ deposits/utilities costs dependent on the time of year/length of stay. Not available for MARCH/APRIL 2020 (possible if you will move)