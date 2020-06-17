All apartments in Peoria
12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

12933 Yellow Bird Lane · (623) 512-2944
Location

12933 Yellow Bird Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
PICTURES COMING SOON. This is a GEM in the rental market. Just purchased by the landlord so everything is NEW! Private lot. Close to the Kiva Club. The property is highly upgraded both inside and out. You have a courtyard for your morning coffee and a beautiful upgraded private backyard w/extend patio, pavers and waterfall for your evening wine. Inside you will find: upgraded kitchen w/staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash and pendant lighting. Baths are upgrades with the master bath with a tiled walk-in shower and a vanity w/dual sinks. Den can be used for 3rd bedroom. Rental rates/ deposits/utilities costs dependent on the time of year/length of stay. Not available for MARCH/APRIL 2020 (possible if you will move)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have any available units?
12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have?
Some of 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does offer parking.
Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
