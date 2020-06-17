All apartments in Peoria
12826 W MAYA Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

12826 W MAYA Way

12826 West Maya Lane · (623) 512-2944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12826 West Maya Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Trilogy at Vistancia, a premier ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY has resort-style amenities set within mountain and desert views. You will fall in love with this newly fully furnished Flora model. A cozy courtyard leads you to an open floor plan w/2bedrooms/2baths/den. Access the courtyard from the kitchen for morning coffee or sit on your shaded covered patio which is well appointed with built in gas barbecue, fire pit, built in seating with privacy walls and cozy outdoor furniture. The backyard has attractive fencing and professional landscaping highlighted by active lemon, orange, and grapefruit trees. Inside enjoy the dream kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite, plenty of pantry storage and stainless steel appliances. The upgraded items such as: flooring, bathrooms, smart TVs WiFi enabled printer, window treatments and outdoor bag chairs, bicycle, make it easy to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12826 W MAYA Way have any available units?
12826 W MAYA Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12826 W MAYA Way have?
Some of 12826 W MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 W MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
12826 W MAYA Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 W MAYA Way pet-friendly?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 12826 W MAYA Way does offer parking.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have a pool?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not have a pool.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 W MAYA Way has units with dishwashers.
