12755 W. Chucks Ave.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87b61df003 ---- Check out this super cute property with a front porch with a sitting area just waiting for you. Nice new neutral paint thru out. Open living room to access the den/office area. The Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Home included ALL appliances. Conveniently located to shopping, and AZ-303 access. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.