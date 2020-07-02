All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

12748 W Calle De Pompas

12748 West Calle De Pompas · No Longer Available
Location

12748 West Calle De Pompas, Peoria, AZ 85383
Blackstone at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing rental opportunity! Huge lot with beautiful mountain views in the highly desirable neighborhood of Blackstone Country Club The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall ovens, granite countertops, kitchen island and opens to the Great Room. The living room has a sliding glass wall which opens out to the backyard onto your large covered patio, extended pavers, lush landscaping and gorgeous views. Master suite is split and has the same backyard views from the bay window. Upgraded bath includes dual sinks, separate tub and shower with custom surround. Guest room has jack and jill baths. Separate office, epoxy garage floor and tons of designer upgrades make this home an awesome rental!! Call us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have any available units?
12748 W Calle De Pompas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have?
Some of 12748 W Calle De Pompas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12748 W Calle De Pompas currently offering any rent specials?
12748 W Calle De Pompas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12748 W Calle De Pompas pet-friendly?
No, 12748 W Calle De Pompas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas offer parking?
Yes, 12748 W Calle De Pompas offers parking.
Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12748 W Calle De Pompas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have a pool?
Yes, 12748 W Calle De Pompas has a pool.
Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have accessible units?
No, 12748 W Calle De Pompas does not have accessible units.
Does 12748 W Calle De Pompas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12748 W Calle De Pompas has units with dishwashers.

