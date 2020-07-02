12748 W Calle De Pompas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing rental opportunity! Huge lot with beautiful mountain views in the highly desirable neighborhood of Blackstone Country Club The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall ovens, granite countertops, kitchen island and opens to the Great Room. The living room has a sliding glass wall which opens out to the backyard onto your large covered patio, extended pavers, lush landscaping and gorgeous views. Master suite is split and has the same backyard views from the bay window. Upgraded bath includes dual sinks, separate tub and shower with custom surround. Guest room has jack and jill baths. Separate office, epoxy garage floor and tons of designer upgrades make this home an awesome rental!! Call us today.