Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Very nice single level furnished home in 55 plus community! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, SST appliances, Covered patio, built in BBQ, and an easy maintenance yard! Property has tile and upgraded floors throughout! NO CARPET! Home is very clean and ready for move in! Club house has many different activities including a gym and resort style living!