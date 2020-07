Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fire pit

Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath home for rent in Vistancia. Home has open floor plan, split bedrooms, covered patio, fire pit in backyard and 2 car garage with lots of storage. Vistancia in Peoria is a master-planned community with lots to offer such as pools, hiking, trails and amazing scenery.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.