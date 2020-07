Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Rent in the highly sought after 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. Look no further! This cozy Montis plan is well equipped for both indoor and outdoor living w/ the desireable south facing rear yard. Rent for Jan-April $2800.00, Rent for Oct-Dec is $2500. Landlord pays all utilities w/ a cap for Oct-April rentals. Rent for off-season,May thru Sept is $1550.00 and tenant pays all utilities. This rental requires one tenant to be at least 55 year of age and is a non-smoking home that does not allow pets. This home is rented from 6/8/20-7/31/20 and from 11/1/20-5/1/21