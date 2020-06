Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

This is the perfect little rental in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Nice and cozy. Owner lived in the house so the kitchen is well stocked. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den with a futon for an extra guest. Nice privacy in the backyard so you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Backyard is north facing and the front yard is south facing so you can enjoy the sun all day if you like. Jan - April $3000 and May $2400 which includes utilities; June - Oct $1500 without utilities; and Nov - Dec $2400 including utilities. January through March 2021 CURRENTLY RENTED.