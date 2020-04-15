All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

12234 W DESERT SUN Lane

12234 W Desert Sun Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12234 W Desert Sun Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW!!! Highly Upgraded 2 year old home in Gated Community. Features include 4 bedrooms, loft, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Private backyard with gorgeous mountain views, covered patio, and gas BBQ stub. Downstairs includes all tile flooring and spacious open kitchen/great room floor plan. Kitchen comes with custom crafted Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, island, breakfast bar, pantry, gas oven/range, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs offers a Huge master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, over-sized walk-in closet, and private toilet room. One bedroom and full bath down. Upstairs laundry room. Ceiling fans, 2'' blinds, garage door opener, and lots of storage space. Gravel backyard for easy maintenance. Close to Loop 303, I-17, Grand Ave, shopping, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have any available units?
12234 W DESERT SUN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have?
Some of 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12234 W DESERT SUN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane offers parking.
Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have a pool?
No, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have accessible units?
No, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12234 W DESERT SUN Lane has units with dishwashers.
