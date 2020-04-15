12234 W DESERT SUN Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

WOW!!! Highly Upgraded 2 year old home in Gated Community. Features include 4 bedrooms, loft, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Private backyard with gorgeous mountain views, covered patio, and gas BBQ stub. Downstairs includes all tile flooring and spacious open kitchen/great room floor plan. Kitchen comes with custom crafted Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, island, breakfast bar, pantry, gas oven/range, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs offers a Huge master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, over-sized walk-in closet, and private toilet room. One bedroom and full bath down. Upstairs laundry room. Ceiling fans, 2'' blinds, garage door opener, and lots of storage space. Gravel backyard for easy maintenance. Close to Loop 303, I-17, Grand Ave, shopping, restaurants.