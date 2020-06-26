12109 West Duane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful community of Vistancia Open floor plan with Kitchen flowing into the Living room, attached Dining room could be second living room or office - has French doors for lots of natural light. UPDATED PAINTED WALLS. New TILE in main living area, wood blinds, and neutral paint make this an enjoyable house. Split floor plan. Ceiling fans. One of the best schools in Peoria district. Master planned community of Vistancia has pools, tennis courts, indoor basketball, water slides, splash pads, playgrounds, organized events and clubs, 3.5 walking trail, and so much more!



$1800 SECURITY DEPOSIT, Admin Fee $125.00 Peoria Sales Tax Sales. $250 PET DEPOSIT, $25/ MONTH PET RENT.



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/918790?source=marketing



***-No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.

All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,800.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.