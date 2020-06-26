All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 12109 West Duane Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12109 West Duane Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

12109 West Duane Lane

12109 West Duane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12109 West Duane Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful community of Vistancia Open floor plan with Kitchen flowing into the Living room, attached Dining room could be second living room or office - has French doors for lots of natural light. UPDATED PAINTED WALLS. New TILE in main living area, wood blinds, and neutral paint make this an enjoyable house. Split floor plan. Ceiling fans. One of the best schools in Peoria district. Master planned community of Vistancia has pools, tennis courts, indoor basketball, water slides, splash pads, playgrounds, organized events and clubs, 3.5 walking trail, and so much more!

$1800 SECURITY DEPOSIT, Admin Fee $125.00 Peoria Sales Tax Sales. $250 PET DEPOSIT, $25/ MONTH PET RENT.

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/918790?source=marketing

***-No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.
All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,800.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 West Duane Lane have any available units?
12109 West Duane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12109 West Duane Lane have?
Some of 12109 West Duane Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 West Duane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12109 West Duane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 West Duane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12109 West Duane Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12109 West Duane Lane offer parking?
No, 12109 West Duane Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12109 West Duane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12109 West Duane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 West Duane Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12109 West Duane Lane has a pool.
Does 12109 West Duane Lane have accessible units?
No, 12109 West Duane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 West Duane Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12109 West Duane Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College