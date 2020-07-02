All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

12071 W RED HAWK Drive

12071 West Red Hawk Drive · (602) 942-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12071 West Red Hawk Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Blackstone at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is your chance to live the life you have always wanted! Welcome to the easy living the Villas at Blackstone Country Club offers. Great curb appeal on this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2,228 square foot home with stone accents, lush desert landscaping and a paved driveway. Enter into the serene private courtyard and pass through a custom glass and iron front door. Once inside you will immediately notice the inlaid tile medallion in the foyer, plantation shutters and new paint and carpeting. Large open room off the entrance has a great built in entertainment center that is perfect for a cozy den. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite slab counter tops, raised panel cabinets with crown molding cabinets, full glass tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and great counter top seating. Spacious great room with built in surround sound and a glass slider overlooking the back yard. Comfortable master suite with en suite bath featuring granite counter tops with dual sinks, glass shower with tile surround and a large walk in closet. Guest Bedroom has an en suite bath and adjoining room with a built in desk area that is a great spot for a peaceful office space.
Outstanding outdoor living in this home with a heated pool with water feature, Built in BBQ, covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. Garage has a floor coating as well as custom cabinets. This home has been exceptionally cared for - come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have any available units?
12071 W RED HAWK Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have?
Some of 12071 W RED HAWK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12071 W RED HAWK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12071 W RED HAWK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12071 W RED HAWK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive offers parking.
Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive has a pool.
Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have accessible units?
No, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12071 W RED HAWK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12071 W RED HAWK Drive has units with dishwashers.
