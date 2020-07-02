12071 W RED HAWK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is your chance to live the life you have always wanted! Welcome to the easy living the Villas at Blackstone Country Club offers. Great curb appeal on this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2,228 square foot home with stone accents, lush desert landscaping and a paved driveway. Enter into the serene private courtyard and pass through a custom glass and iron front door. Once inside you will immediately notice the inlaid tile medallion in the foyer, plantation shutters and new paint and carpeting. Large open room off the entrance has a great built in entertainment center that is perfect for a cozy den. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite slab counter tops, raised panel cabinets with crown molding cabinets, full glass tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and great counter top seating. Spacious great room with built in surround sound and a glass slider overlooking the back yard. Comfortable master suite with en suite bath featuring granite counter tops with dual sinks, glass shower with tile surround and a large walk in closet. Guest Bedroom has an en suite bath and adjoining room with a built in desk area that is a great spot for a peaceful office space.

Outstanding outdoor living in this home with a heated pool with water feature, Built in BBQ, covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. Garage has a floor coating as well as custom cabinets. This home has been exceptionally cared for - come take a look today!