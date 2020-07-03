12061 W MINER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Gorgeous home challenges comparison!! Enter through a beautiful courtyard into this amazing single story with large finished basement. Some features include: Travertine and wood floors, plantation shutters, security system, huge kitchen with island and breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel Viking appliances and granite counter tops, formal living and dining rooms. Your clients will also love the full basement with entertainment area and two additional bedrooms. The backyard is an oasis with pool, island with built-in barbecue and outdoor gas fireplace. All located in an upscale gated community in Vistancia. Show before it's gone.