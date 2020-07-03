All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

12061 W MINER Trail

12061 West Miner Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12061 West Miner Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Gorgeous home challenges comparison!! Enter through a beautiful courtyard into this amazing single story with large finished basement. Some features include: Travertine and wood floors, plantation shutters, security system, huge kitchen with island and breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel Viking appliances and granite counter tops, formal living and dining rooms. Your clients will also love the full basement with entertainment area and two additional bedrooms. The backyard is an oasis with pool, island with built-in barbecue and outdoor gas fireplace. All located in an upscale gated community in Vistancia. Show before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12061 W MINER Trail have any available units?
12061 W MINER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12061 W MINER Trail have?
Some of 12061 W MINER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12061 W MINER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12061 W MINER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12061 W MINER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12061 W MINER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12061 W MINER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12061 W MINER Trail offers parking.
Does 12061 W MINER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12061 W MINER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12061 W MINER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12061 W MINER Trail has a pool.
Does 12061 W MINER Trail have accessible units?
No, 12061 W MINER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12061 W MINER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12061 W MINER Trail has units with dishwashers.

